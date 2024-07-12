Pec leads the LA Galaxy against Dallas

LA Galaxy (12-4-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (6-11-5, 12th in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Los Angeles +134, FC Dallas +177, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Gabriel Pec leads the LA Galaxy into a matchup with Dallas after scoring two goals against Minnesota United.

Dallas is 6-7-5 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 3-8 record in games decided by one goal.

The Galaxy are 11-3-5 in Western Conference games. The Galaxy are 2-3-0 when they score just one goal.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Galaxy won the last game 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Petar Musa has scored 11 goals with two assists for Dallas. Patrickson Delgado has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Dejan Joveljic has 11 goals and five assists for the Galaxy. Pec has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 3-5-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 3.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

Galaxy: 7-2-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.9 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Geovane Jesus (injured), Patrickson Delgado (injured), Alan Velasco (injured), Liam Fraser (injured), Jesus Ferreira (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured), Sebastien Ibeagha (injured).

Galaxy: Jonathan Perez (injured), Gaston Brugman (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press