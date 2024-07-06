Minnesota United takes road losing streak into matchup with the LA Galaxy

Minnesota United FC (8-8-5, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (11-4-7, second in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Los Angeles -168, Minnesota United FC +368, Draw +337; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United visits the LA Galaxy looking to end a four-game road slide.

The Galaxy are 10-3-5 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy have a +13 goal differential, scoring 41 goals while allowing 28.

United is 5-7-4 against Western Conference teams. United is sixth in the Western Conference drawing 119 corner kicks, averaging 5.7 per game.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The last meeting ended tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejan Joveljic has scored 11 goals with five assists for the Galaxy. Gabriel Pec has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has scored seven goals and added three assists for United. Bongokuhle Hlongwane has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 6-2-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 6.0 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

United: 2-6-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Jonathan Perez (injured), Gaston Brugman (injured).

United: Hugo Bachrach (injured), Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi (injured), Dayne St. Clair (injured), Carlos Harvey (injured), Teemu Pukki (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press