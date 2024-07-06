Cuypers leads the Chicago Fire against the San Jose Earthquakes

Chicago Fire (5-10-6, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (3-16-2, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE San Jose +106, Chicago +212, Draw +270; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Hugo Cuypers leads the Chicago Fire into a matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes following a two-goal outing against the Philadelphia Union.

The Earthquakes are 2-7-1 in home games. The Earthquakes have a 0-3-0 record in games they score a pair of goals.

The Fire are 1-5-4 in road games. The Fire have a 3-0-0 record in games they record at least three goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amahl Pellegrino has five goals for the Earthquakes. Hernan Lopez Munoz has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Cuypers has scored nine goals with one assist for the Fire. Maren Haile-Selassie has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 1-8-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 3.0 goals per game.

Fire: 3-5-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Jamar Ricketts (injured), Daniel (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured), Bruno Wilson (injured), Carlos Akapo (injured), Carlos Gruezo (injured).

Fire: Chase Gasper (injured), Andrew Gutman (injured), Federico Navarro (injured), Tobias Salquist (injured), Xherdan Shaqiri (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press