LA Galaxy bring shutout streak into matchup against Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC (12-4-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (11-3-7, first in the Western Conference)

Pasadena, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE LAFC +111, Los Angeles +201, Draw +273; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy come into a matchup against Los Angeles FC after putting together three straight shutout wins.

The Galaxy are 10-2-5 in Western Conference play. The Galaxy are 7-0-1 when they score at least three goals.

LAFC is 10-4-3 in conference games. LAFC leads the league with a +18 goal differential, scoring 41 goals while giving up 23.

The matchup Thursday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. LAFC won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejan Joveljic has scored 11 goals and added five assists for the Galaxy. Gabriel Pec has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Denis Bouanga has scored 13 goals and added nine assists for LAFC. Mateusz Bogusz has nine goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 6-1-3, averaging 2.0 goals, 6.2 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

LAFC: 8-1-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 6.8 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Jonathan Perez (injured), Gaston Brugman (injured).

LAFC: Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured), Cristian Olivera (injured), Luis Muller (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press