UEFA investigating Jude Bellingham over possible indecent gesture at Euro 2024 game

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — England star Jude Bellingham is being investigated by UEFA over a potentially offensive gesture made during a European Championship win against Slovakia.

UEFA said Monday it appointed a disciplinary inspector to look at “a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct.”

Bellingham seemed to make a gesture with his hand toward his crotch after scoring an acrobatic stoppage-time equalizer before England went on to win 2-1 in extra time on Sunday.

Bellingham’s overhead kick with about 80 seconds left in the game saved England from a humiliating exit in the first knockout round.

If UEFA charges Bellingham in a disciplinary case he risks being suspended for the quarterfinal against Switzerland on Saturday. However, judging by similar cases in the past, the England and Real Madrid midfielder is likely to escape with a fine if he is disciplined.

“Information on this matter will be made available in due course,” the European soccer body said in a statement.

Bellingham took to social media late Sunday to deny suggestions he gestured toward the Slovakia bench.

“An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight,” Bellingham wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Five years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo — who was then playing for Juventus — and Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone were each fined 20,000 euros ($22,700) by UEFA for making obscene gestures during the Champions League round of 16 matchup between the two teams.

