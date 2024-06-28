LA Galaxy bring shutout streak into matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes

LA Galaxy (10-3-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (3-14-2, 15th in the Western Conference)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Los Angeles +141, San Jose +154, Draw +284; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy come into a matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes after securing two straight shutout wins.

The Earthquakes are 3-11-2 in Western Conference games. The Earthquakes are 2-7 in one-goal matches.

The Galaxy are 9-2-5 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy are 5-2 in one-goal games.

The matchup Saturday is the third meeting of the season between the two teams. The Galaxy won the last game 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amahl Pellegrino has scored five goals for the Earthquakes. Cristian Espinoza has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Dejan Joveljic has 10 goals and five assists for the Galaxy. Gabriel Pec has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 2-6-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.7 goals per game.

Galaxy: 5-1-4, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Jamar Ricketts (injured), Daniel (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured), Bruno Wilson (injured), Carlos Akapo (injured), Carlos Gruezo (injured).

Galaxy: Jonathan Perez (injured), Riqui Puig (injured), Gaston Brugman (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press