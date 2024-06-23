Dash and Wave play to a scoreless draw, Bay FC bests Angel City 1-0

Jane Campbell had three saves to add to her league-leading total and the Houston Dash held the San Diego Wave to a scoreless draw on Saturday night in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Campbell, the reigning NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year, has a league-best 67 saves this season. She recently signed a contract extension that will keep her with the Dash through 2028.

The Dash (3-6-5) lead the league with six clean sheets.

San Diego outshot the Dash 9-6 in the match at Houston’s Shell Energy Stadium. The Wave (3-5-6) are winless in their last eight matches. Their last victory was a 2-1 win over the expansion Utah Royals on May 8.

It was the first game back in Houston for Maria Sanchez, who was traded to the Wave from the Dash in April.

Wave forward Alex Morgan had an excused absence and was not available.

BAY FC 1, ANGEL CITY 0

Tess Boade scored in the first half and Bay FC went on to defeat Angel City 1-0 at San Jose’s PayPal Park.

Boade’s team-high third goal thi season went under teammate Asisat Oshoala’s legs and into the far corner in the 33rd minute.

Bay FC (5-9-0), which joined the league this season, also beat Angel City 1-0 in the team’s first game on March 17.

Angel City (4-7-3) was playing its second game in the span of four days. Sydney Leroux scored the game-winner in a 3-2 victory over Racing Louisville on Wednesday.

Bay FC’s Emily Menges surpassed 15,000 minutes played in the league, becoming the ninth player to reach the milestone.

