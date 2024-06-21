Canada says it’s ‘deeply disturbed’ after Bombito gets targeted on social media with racist messages

Canada says it’s ‘deeply disturbed’ after Bombito gets targeted on social media with racist messages View Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — Canadian soccer player Moise Bombito had racist messages directed at him on social media after he made a tackle on Lionel Messi during a 2-0 Copa America loss to Argentina on Thursday.

The Canadian National Team issued a statement on social media late Thursday night about the messages without mentioning Bombito by name.

“Canada Soccer is aware of and deeply disturbed by racist comments made online and directed at one of our men’s national team players following tonight’s game,” the statement said. “We are in communication with CONCACAF and CONMEBOL about this matter.”

Bombito, a 24-year-old from Montreal who plays for the Colorado Rapids in MLS, made an Instagram story post that didn’t reference anything specifically but said, “My beautiful Canada. No room for that bs.”

Bombito caught Messi while attempting a tackle in the 82nd minute after his pass was intercepted by Lautaro Martinez. Messi, clearly in pain, went down in the penalty box after Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau saved an ensuing shot from Martinez.

Replays showed a sliding Bombito getting a foot to the ball and then making contact with Messi’s right ankle. There was no foul called.

Messi walked off the field gingerly after receiving treatment but returned to action and set up Argentina’s second goal in the 88th minute.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports