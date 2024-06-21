Gomez and Real Salt Lake host the LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy (9-3-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (10-2-7, first in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Real Salt Lake -129, Los Angeles +285, Draw +304; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Andres Gomez leads Real Salt Lake into a matchup with the LA Galaxy after scoring two goals against Sporting Kansas City.

RSL is 8-1-5 against conference opponents. RSL ranks third in the Western Conference with 109 shots on goal, averaging 5.7 per game. RSL is also second in MLS play with 40 goals.

The Galaxy are 8-2-5 in Western Conference games. The Galaxy rank second in the Western Conference with 36 goals led by Dejan Joveljic with 10.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The last meeting ended tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Arango has 16 goals and five assists for RSL. Gomez has scored seven goals over the past 10 games.

Joveljic has scored 10 goals and added four assists for the Galaxy. Gabriel Pec has three goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 6-0-4, averaging 2.5 goals, 6.2 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Galaxy: 4-2-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 6.0 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Jose Kevin Bonilla (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Pablo Ruiz (injured), Justen Glad (injured).

Galaxy: Riqui Puig (injured), Gaston Brugman (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press