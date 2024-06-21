San Jose Earthquakes look to stop losing streak in matchup with Los Angeles FC

San Jose Earthquakes (3-13-2, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (10-4-4, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE LAFC -278, San Jose +629, Draw +416; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes look to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit Los Angeles FC.

LAFC is 8-4-3 in conference matchups. LAFC has scored 32 goals while giving up 21 for a +11 goal differential.

The Earthquakes are 3-10-2 in Western Conference games. The Earthquakes are eighth in the Western Conference with 27 goals led by Amahl Pellegrino with five.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The Earthquakes won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Bouanga has scored 12 goals and added six assists for LAFC. Mateusz Bogusz has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Pellegrino has five goals for the Earthquakes. Hernan Lopez Munoz has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 7-1-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 6.4 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 2-6-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: David Emmanuel Martinez Morales (injured), Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured).

Earthquakes: Jamar Ricketts (injured), Daniel (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured), Rodrigues (injured), Bruno Wilson (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press