San Jose Earthquakes host the Portland Timbers in conference play

Portland Timbers (5-7-6, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (3-12-2, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE San Jose -110, Portland +245, Draw +288; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes and the Portland Timbers meet in a conference matchup.

The Earthquakes are 3-9-2 in Western Conference play. The Earthquakes have a -17 goal differential, scoring 26 goals while conceding 43.

The Timbers are 4-5-4 in conference play. Felipe Mora leads the fourth-ranked scoring team in the league with eight goals. The Timbers have scored 32.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season. The Timbers won the last meeting 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amahl Pellegrino has five goals for the Earthquakes. Hernan Lopez Munoz has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Mora has eight goals and one assist for the Timbers. Jonathan Rodriguez has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 2-6-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.6 goals per game.

Timbers: 3-4-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Jamar Ricketts (injured), Daniel (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured), Rodrigues (injured), Bruno Wilson (injured).

Timbers: Marvin Loria (injured), Larrys Mabiala (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press