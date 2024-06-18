LA Galaxy bring home winning streak into matchup against New York City FC

New York City FC (9-6-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (8-3-7, third in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Los Angeles -102, NYCFC +233, Draw +278; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy host New York City FC looking to extend a three-game home winning streak.

The Galaxy are 5-0-3 in home games. The Galaxy have a 1-2-0 record in games they score only one goal.

NYCFC is 3-3-1 in road games. NYCFC is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 26 goals led by Santiago Rodriguez with seven.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejan Joveljic has nine goals and three assists for the Galaxy. Riqui Puig has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

Rodriguez has seven goals and two assists for NYCFC. Adrian Alonso Martinez Batista has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 4-2-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 6.1 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NYCFC: 8-2-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Riqui Puig (injured), Gaston Brugman (injured).

NYCFC: Rio Hope-Gund (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press