Doniak’s goal pulls Wave into 1-1 draw with Orlando, and Louisville downs Dash 2-0

Makenzy Doniak scored in the 62nd minute to pull the San Diego Wave into a 1-1 draw with Orlando on Friday night and snap the Pride’s record eight-game winning streak in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Julie Doyle scored in the first half for the Pride, who remained unbeaten to start the season. Barbra Banda crossed the ball to Doyle, who scored her second goal of the year in the 36th minute.

The Pride (8-0-4) have scored in a club record 16 straight games dating to last season.

Dani Colaprico had a good opportunity for the Wave (3-4-4) in first-half stoppage time but her attempt went over the crossbar. Doniak broke through on a shot that deflected off a Pride player and into the goal, eliciting a roar from the fans at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium.

“As a forward I always want to be hungry around the goal. It’s just a good performance overall and individually, I’m glad I got that, but there’s still a lot of work to be done,” Doniak said.

Wave goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan had a save in the first half that gave her 500 for her career, becoming just the third NWSL goalkeeper to reach that mark.

Marta came in as a substitute for Orlando in the second half for her 100th NWSL appearance.

Both teams had multiple players returning from national team duty, including San Diego’s Alex Morgan, Jaedyn Shaw and Naomi Girma, who were called up by new U.S. coach Emma Hayes for a pair of games against South Korea. All three started against the Pride.

RACING LOUISVILLE 2, DASH 0

Savannah DeMelo scored a breakthrough goal in the second half and Racing Louisville went on to defeat the Houston Dash 2-0 at Louisville’s Lynn Family Stadium.

DeMelo got an assist on the second goal for Racing (3-2-6).

Houston goalkeeper Jane Campbell, back from international duty with the U.S. national team, initially pushed away a shot from Uchenna Kanu, but the ball fell to DeMelo’s feet and she scored her fifth goal of the season in the 62nd minute.

She became the first Louisville player to score in three straight games.

Parker Goins made it 2-0 when she headed in a goal after DeMelo delivered a ball from atop the box in the 85th minute.

“I saw Parker’s hand up and I saw she was kind of by herself in the back so I just wanted to hit in that area. And what a finish from her. Really composed,” DeMelo said.

The Dash (3-6-3) had seven players called up to national team duty during the break.

