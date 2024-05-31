Giants minor league shortstop Anthony Tandron gets 56-game drug suspension

NEW YORK (AP) — San Francisco Giants shortstop Anthony Tandron was suspended for 56 games Friday following a positive test under Major League Baseball’s new drug program for minor league players assigned outside the United States and Canada.

Tandron tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone.

An 18-year-old signed for a $77,500 bonus in February 2023, Tandron hit .244 with 22 RBIs and five stolen bases in 45 games during the 2023 Dominican Summer League season.

Four players earlier this year were punished under the minor league drug program, which now under collective bargaining covers only players assigned to teams in the U.S. and Canada.

Because players in the DSL are outside the minor league bargaining unit, MLB created a similar drug program for them.

One player has been suspended this year under the major league drug program: Noelvi Marté, a 22-year-old infielder who is the Cincinnati Reds’ top prospect, was suspended for the first 80 games of the season following a positive test for Boldenone.

