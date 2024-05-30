New York City FC plays the San Jose Earthquakes after shutout victory

San Jose Earthquakes (3-10-2, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. New York City FC (8-5-2, third in the Eastern Conference)

The Bronx, New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE NYCFC -155, San Jose +378, Draw +294; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the New England Revolution 1-0, New York City FC hosts the San Jose Earthquakes.

NYCFC is 5-2-1 in home games. NYCFC is second in the MLS allowing 16 goals.

The Earthquakes are 1-6-1 on the road. The Earthquakes have a 2-6 record in one-goal games.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Rodriguez has scored five goals with one assist for NYCFC. Adrian Alonso Martinez Batista has three goals over the last 10 games.

Amahl Pellegrino has scored four goals for the Earthquakes. Cristian Espinoza has one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: NYCFC: 7-1-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 2-6-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Rio Hope-Gund (injured), Maxi Moralez (injured).

Earthquakes: Jamar Ricketts (injured), Daniel (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press