LA Galaxy take on Dallas in conference matchup

FC Dallas (3-6-4, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (6-2-7, second in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Los Angeles -200, FC Dallas +483, Draw +342; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy and Dallas meet in Western Conference action.

The Galaxy are 6-2-5 in Western Conference play. The Galaxy are 10th in the Western Conference giving up just 21 goals.

Dallas is 3-3-4 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 0-6-1 when it scores a single goal.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejan Joveljic has scored six goals with two assists for the Galaxy. Gabriel Pec has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Petar Musa has five goals and two assists for Dallas. Jesus Ferreira has scored one goal over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 4-2-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Dallas: 2-4-4, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Joseph Paintsil (injured).

Dallas: Geovane Jesus (injured), Amet Ylber Korca (injured), Alan Velasco (injured), Paxton Pomykal (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press