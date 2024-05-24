LA Galaxy bring draw streak into matchup with the Houston Dynamo

Houston Dynamo (5-5-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (5-2-7, third in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Los Angeles -120, Houston +295, Draw +269; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy take on the Houston Dynamo after playing to a draw in four straight games.

The Galaxy are 5-2-5 in Western Conference play. The Galaxy are sixth in the MLS with 24 goals led by Dejan Joveljic with six.

The Dynamo are 5-3-3 in Western Conference games. The Dynamo are 3-0-0 when they record a pair of goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joveljic has scored six goals with two assists for the Galaxy. Gabriel Pec has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Ibrahim Aliyu has four goals and one assist for the Dynamo. Brad Smith has one goal over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 4-2-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Dynamo: 4-4-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Dejan Joveljic (injured).

Dynamo: Nelson Quinones (injured), Sebastian Ferreira (injured), Franco Escobar (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press