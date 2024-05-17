Charlotte FC brings shutout streak into matchup with the LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy (5-2-6, second in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (6-5-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Charlotte FC +122, Los Angeles +196, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC comes into a matchup against the LA Galaxy after recording three straight shutout wins.

Charlotte is 5-1-1 in home games. Charlotte ranks third in the Eastern Conference giving up just 13 goals.

The Galaxy are 3-2-3 in road games. The Galaxy are third in the MLS with 24 goals led by Dejan Joveljic with six.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Agyemang has three goals for Charlotte. Ashley Westwood has two goals over the past 10 games.

Joveljic has six goals and two assists for the Galaxy. Gabriel Pec has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 5-4-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Galaxy: 4-2-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Brandon Cambridge (injured), Liel Abada (injured).

Galaxy: Dejan Joveljic (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press