San Jose Earthquakes host Orlando City in non-conference action

Orlando City SC (3-5-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (3-9-1, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE San Jose +143, Orlando City SC +170, Draw +251; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes take on Orlando City in non-conference action.

The Earthquakes are 2-3-0 in home games. The Earthquakes are 0-4-1 when they score a single goal.

Orlando is 2-2-1 on the road. Orlando ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference allowing only 20 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amahl Pellegrino has four goals for the Earthquakes. Jeremy Ebobisse has three goals over the past 10 games.

Duncan McGuire has five goals for Orlando. Luis Muriel has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 3-6-1, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

Orlando: 3-4-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Jamar Ricketts (injured), Daniel (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured).

Orlando: Tahir Reid-Brown (injured), Ramiro Enrique (injured), Rafael Lucas Cardoso Dos Santos (injured), Dagur Dan Thorhallsson (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press