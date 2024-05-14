Portland Timbers look to stop losing streak in matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose Earthquakes (3-8-1, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (2-6-4, 14th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Portland -115, San Jose +278, Draw +269; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers look to stop a three-game skid when they host the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Timbers are 1-4-2 in conference games. The Timbers have a 1-4 record in one-goal matches.

The Earthquakes are 3-8-1 in conference matchups. The Earthquakes rank sixth in the league with 20 goals led by Jeremy Ebobisse with three.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felipe Mora has five goals for the Timbers. Evander has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Ebobisse has scored three goals for the Earthquakes. Cristian Espinoza has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timbers: 1-6-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 3.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 3-6-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: Claudio Bravo (injured), Marvin Loria (injured), Miguel Araujo (injured).

Earthquakes: Jamar Ricketts (injured), Daniel (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured), Bruno Wilson (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press