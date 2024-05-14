Minnesota United brings win streak into game against the LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy (5-2-5, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (6-2-2, second in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Minnesota United FC +106, Los Angeles +205, Draw +290; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United heads into a matchup against the LA Galaxy as winners of three consecutive games.

United is 3-1-1 against Western Conference teams. United has a 4-0-0 record in games it records a pair of goals.

The Galaxy are 5-2-4 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy rank second in the Western Conference with 64 shots on goal, averaging 5.3 per game. The Galaxy are also second in MLS play with 22 goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has five goals and one assist for United. Robin Lod has three goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Dejan Joveljic has scored five goals with two assists for the Galaxy. Gabriel Pec has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 6-2-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Galaxy: 4-2-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 6.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Hugo Bachrach (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured), Jordan Adebayo-Smith (injured), Emanuel Reynoso (injured).

Galaxy: Dejan Joveljic (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press