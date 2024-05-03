San Jose Earthquakes host Los Angeles FC in conference play

Los Angeles FC (4-3-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (1-8-1, 15th in the Western Conference)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE LAFC +115, San Jose +205, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes and Los Angeles FC take the pitch in a conference matchup.

The Earthquakes are 1-8-1 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes are seventh in the Western Conference drawing 50 corner kicks, averaging 5.0 per game.

LAFC is 4-3-2 in Western Conference games. LAFC is 10th in the Western Conference giving up only 16 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Ebobisse has three goals for the Earthquakes. Vitor Costa has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

Denis Bouanga has six goals and two assists for LAFC. Timothy Tillmann has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 1-8-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

LAFC: 4-3-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 6.8 shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Daniel (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured), Bruno Wilson (injured), Alfredo Morales (injured).

LAFC: David Emmanuel Martinez Morales (injured), Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured), Aaron Long (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press