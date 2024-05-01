Clear
PSG defender Lucas Hernández injured in Champions League semifinal first leg at Dortmund

By AP News
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain defender Lucas Hernández had to go off injured during the team’s Champions League semifinal first leg at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Hernández was replaced by Lucas Beraldo in the 42nd minute with what appeared to be a left leg injury. He sustained it trying to stop Dortmund forward Niclas Füllkrug from opening the scoring in the 36th.

Füllkrug latched onto Nico Schlotterbeck’s pass with his first touch and drove it past PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with his next.

Dortmund took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

The winners of the two-leg tie will play either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the final in London on June 1.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

