Kings take win streak into matchup against the Ducks

Los Angeles Kings (41-25-11, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (25-48-5, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings will try to keep a three-game win streak intact when they play the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim has a 6-15-1 record in Pacific Division games and a 25-48-5 record overall. The Ducks have gone 16-32-4 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Los Angeles has a 41-25-11 record overall and a 13-6-4 record in Pacific Division games. The Kings are 34-4-6 in games they score three or more goals.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Kings won the last matchup 3-2 in a shootout. Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Vatrano has 32 goals and 23 assists for the Ducks. Olen Zellweger has one goal and four assists over the last 10 games.

Kempe has 27 goals and 44 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has scored six goals and added seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, five penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Kings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (back), Pavel Mintyukov: day to day (lower-body), Max Jones: out (upper-body ), Mason McTavish: day to day (lower-body).

Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Alex Turcotte: out (upper body), Carl Grundstrom: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press