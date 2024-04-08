Flames bring losing streak into matchup with the Sharks

Calgary Flames (34-37-5, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-51-8, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames are looking to end a three-game skid with a win against the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose is 18-51-8 overall and 6-14-2 against the Pacific Division. The Sharks have gone 10-27-4 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Calgary is 34-37-5 overall with a 10-10-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Flames are 31-10-3 when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Sharks won 6-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fabian Zetterlund has 21 goals and 19 assists for the Sharks. William Eklund has scored five goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

Yegor Sharangovich has 30 goals and 26 assists for the Flames. MacKenzie Weegar has four goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Flames: 2-8-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Alexander Barabanov: out (lower body), Ty Emberson: out for season (lower body), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Vitek Vanecek: out for season (lower body), Logan Couture: out for season (groin).

Flames: Andrew Mangiapane: day to day (undisclosed), Dan Vladar: out for season (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press