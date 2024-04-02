Kings bring losing streak into home matchup against the Kraken

Seattle Kraken (31-30-13, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (38-25-11, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings enter a matchup with the Seattle Kraken after losing three in a row.

Los Angeles is 38-25-11 overall and 10-6-4 against the Pacific Division. The Kings have a 32-4-6 record when scoring at least three goals.

Seattle has a 31-30-13 record overall and an 11-8-4 record in Pacific Division games. The Kraken have a 26-2-9 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. The Kraken won the previous matchup 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Moore has 26 goals and 24 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has scored eight goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

Jared McCann has scored 28 goals with 31 assists for the Kraken. Eeli Tolvanen has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Kraken: 3-6-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Alex Turcotte: out (upper body), Carl Grundstrom: out (lower body), Phillip Danault: day to day (upper body).

Kraken: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press