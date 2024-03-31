Ducks take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Canucks

Anaheim Ducks (24-46-4, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (45-20-8, first in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Canucks -537, Ducks +395; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks enter the matchup against the Vancouver Canucks as losers of four straight games.

Vancouver has a 13-7-0 record in Pacific Division games and a 45-20-8 record overall. The Canucks have a 16-4-4 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Anaheim is 24-46-4 overall and 5-13-1 against the Pacific Division. The Ducks have gone 23-8-1 in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams play this season. The Canucks won 2-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Boeser has 37 goals and 31 assists for the Canucks. J.T. Miller has scored five goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

Troy Terry has 19 goals and 30 assists for the Ducks. Alex Killorn has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Ducks: 1-8-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 2.2 assists, 5.8 penalties and 15.2 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (knee), Elias Lindholm: day to day (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (back), Radko Gudas: day to day (upper-body), Max Jones: out (upper-body ).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press