San Jose aims to end home skid in game against Seattle

Seattle Kraken (30-30-13, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-48-8, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks take on the Seattle Kraken looking to end a three-game home skid.

San Jose has gone 17-48-8 overall with a 6-12-2 record in Pacific Division games. The Sharks are 9-26-4 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Seattle has gone 30-30-13 overall with a 10-8-4 record against the Pacific Division. The Kraken have a 25-2-9 record when scoring at least three goals.

The teams square off Monday for the third time this season. The Sharks won 2-0 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fabian Zetterlund has 20 goals and 16 assists for the Sharks. Mikael Granlund has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Vince Dunn has 11 goals and 34 assists for the Kraken. Matthew Beniers has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-8-1, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Kraken: 2-6-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.7 assists, three penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Alexander Barabanov: out (lower body), Ty Emberson: out for season (lower body), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Vitek Vanecek: out for season (lower body), Logan Couture: out for season (groin).

Kraken: Vince Dunn: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press