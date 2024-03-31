Jets play the Kings on losing streak

Los Angeles Kings (38-24-11, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (44-24-6, third in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets head into a matchup with the Los Angeles Kings after losing six straight games.

Winnipeg has a 44-24-6 record overall and a 23-11-3 record in home games. The Jets have a 19-8-3 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Los Angeles is 38-24-11 overall and 21-13-4 in road games. The Kings are 32-3-6 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Monday for the third time this season. The Jets won 5-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikolaj Ehlers has 22 goals and 32 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has scored 24 goals with 41 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Alex Turcotte: day to day (upper body), Carl Grundstrom: out (lower body).

By The Associated Press