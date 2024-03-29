Sharks take losing streak into game against the Blues

San Jose Sharks (16-48-8, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (39-30-4, fifth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks look to end a nine-game losing streak with a victory against the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis is 39-30-4 overall and 22-12-2 at home. The Blues have a 31-4-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

San Jose has gone 6-27-4 on the road and 16-48-8 overall. The Sharks have gone 9-27-4 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Sharks won the previous meeting 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas has 23 goals and 51 assists for the Blues. Jake Neighbours has scored six goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

Fabian Zetterlund has 20 goals and 15 assists for the Sharks. Thomas Bordeleau has scored four goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Sharks: 1-8-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (acl).

Sharks: Alexander Barabanov: out (lower body), Ty Emberson: out for season (lower body), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Vitek Vanecek: out for season (lower body), Logan Couture: out for season (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press