Seattle Sounders seek first victory of the season, visit the LA Galaxy

Seattle Sounders FC (0-2-2) vs. LA Galaxy (2-0-3)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Los Angeles -106, Seattle +264, Draw +262; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders look for their first win of the season when they visit the LA Galaxy.

The Galaxy were 8-14-12 overall in the 2023 season while going 6-5-6 at home. The Galaxy scored 51 goals a season ago, averaging 1.5 per game.

The Sounders went 14-9-11 overall and 7-6-5 on the road in the 2023 season. The Sounders averaged 1.2 goals on 3.7 shots on goal per game last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Jalen Neal (injured).

Sounders: Reed Baker-Whiting (injured), Braudilio Rodrigues (injured), Pedro De La Vega (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured), Joao Paulo (injured), Stefan Frei (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press