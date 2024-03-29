Houston Dynamo bring shutout streak into matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose Earthquakes (1-4-0) vs. Houston Dynamo (2-1-1)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Houston -120, San Jose +327, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo come into a matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes after securing two straight shutout wins.

The Dynamo went 14-11-9 overall and 14-2-4 at home a season ago. The Dynamo scored 51 goals and recorded a goal differential of +13 last season.

The Earthquakes compiled a 10-10-14 record overall in 2023 while finishing 2-9-7 in road games. The Earthquakes averaged 1.1 goals on 3.2 shots on goal per game a season ago.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Nelson Quinones (injured), Sebastian Ferreira (injured), Hector Herrera (injured), Erik Sviatchenko (injured).

Earthquakes: Niko Tsakiris (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured), Carlos Akapo (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press