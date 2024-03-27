Ducks visit the Kraken, look to stop road losing streak

Anaheim Ducks (24-44-4, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (29-29-13, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks will aim to break a five-game road slide when they play the Seattle Kraken.

Seattle has gone 29-29-13 overall with a 9-8-4 record against the Pacific Division. The Kraken have allowed 202 goals while scoring 186 for a -16 scoring differential.

Anaheim is 24-44-4 overall with a 5-11-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Ducks have a -82 scoring differential, with 176 total goals scored and 258 allowed.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams play this season. The Kraken won 4-0 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCann has 27 goals and 28 assists for the Kraken. Andre Burakovsky has three goals over the last 10 games.

Troy Terry has 19 goals and 30 assists for the Ducks. Alex Killorn has scored four goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 2-6-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Ducks: 1-8-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 2.4 assists, 5.4 penalties and 14.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Ryker Evans: day to day (lower body), Vince Dunn: day to day (upper body).

Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (upper body), Radko Gudas: day to day (upper-body), John Gibson: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press