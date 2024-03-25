Kraken bring losing streak into game against the Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (24-43-4, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (28-29-13, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken will try to break their eight-game slide when they take on the Anaheim Ducks.

Seattle has a 28-29-13 record overall and an 8-8-4 record in Pacific Division games. The Kraken have gone 9-6-9 in games decided by a single goal.

Anaheim has a 24-43-4 record overall and a 5-10-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Ducks have a 15-27-3 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Kraken won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle has scored 16 goals with 23 assists for the Kraken. Oliver Bjorkstrand has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Frank Vatrano has 30 goals and 21 assists for the Ducks. Alex Killorn has scored five goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 2-6-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Ducks: 2-7-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 2.8 assists, 5.3 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Vince Dunn: day to day (upper body).

Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (upper body), Leo Carlsson: day to day (knee), Radko Gudas: day to day (upper-body), Trevor Zegras: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press