San Jose brings losing streak into matchup with Dallas

Dallas Stars (44-19-9, second in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (16-46-8, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks look to break their seven-game losing streak when they take on the Dallas Stars.

San Jose has a 16-46-8 record overall and a 10-20-4 record in home games. The Sharks have a 9-24-4 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Dallas has gone 22-9-5 on the road and 44-19-9 overall. The Stars rank second in NHL play with 261 total goals (averaging 3.6 per game).

Tuesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Stars won the last matchup 7-6 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Zadina has scored 12 goals with 10 assists for the Sharks. Thomas Bordeleau has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Wyatt Johnston has 26 goals and 28 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has four goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-7-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.7 goals per game.

Stars: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Ty Emberson: out (undisclosed), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Vitek Vanecek: out for season (lower body), Logan Couture: out for season (groin), Mike Hoffman: day to day (concussion).

Stars: Jani Hakanpaa: day to day (lower body), Evgenii Dadonov: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press