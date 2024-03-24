Vancouver plays Los Angeles following Hoglander’s 2-goal performance

Los Angeles Kings (37-22-11, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (45-18-8, first in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Los Angeles Kings after Nils Hoglander’s two-goal game against the Calgary Flames in the Canucks’ 4-2 win.

Vancouver has a 13-6-0 record in Pacific Division games and a 45-18-8 record overall. The Canucks have a 25-7-1 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Los Angeles has a 9-4-4 record in Pacific Division games and a 37-22-11 record overall. The Kings have a 31-3-6 record when scoring at least three goals.

Monday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Canucks won the last meeting 2-1 in overtime. Hoglander scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes has 13 goals and 67 assists for the Canucks. Conor Garland has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has scored 22 goals with 40 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 7-2-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 14.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Dakota Joshua: out (hand), Thatcher Demko: out (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Alex Turcotte: day to day (upper body), Carl Grundstrom: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press