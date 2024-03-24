Tampa Bay visits Anaheim after Stamkos’ 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (38-25-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (24-43-3, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -232, Ducks +188; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Anaheim Ducks after Steven Stamkos scored two goals in the Lightning’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

Anaheim has a 24-43-3 record overall and an 11-24-1 record on its home ice. The Ducks have a 15-27-3 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Tampa Bay has gone 17-16-3 in road games and 38-25-7 overall. The Lightning rank eighth in the league with 285 total penalties (averaging 4.1 per game).

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Lightning won the previous meeting 5-1. Stamkos scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has 19 goals and 30 assists for the Ducks. Cam Fowler has four assists over the last 10 games.

Brayden Point has 41 goals and 39 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has three goals and 18 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-8-0, averaging 1.4 goals, 2.6 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Lightning: 6-2-2, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (upper body), Leo Carlsson: day to day (knee), Radko Gudas: day to day (upper-body), Trevor Zegras: day to day (ankle).

Lightning: Mikhail Sergachev: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press