Bouanga scores twice to help LAFC end three-game scoreless streak with 5-0 win over Nashville

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dénis Bouanga scored two goals and added a late assist as Los Angeles FC ended a three-game winless and scoreless streak with a 5-0 victory over Nashville SC on Saturday night.

Bouanga, last season’s Golden Boot winner with 20 goals and seven assists, scored in the 18th and 48th minutes.

Timothy Tillman scored from close range in the 9th minute to open the scoring for LAFC (2-2-1). Cristian Olivera scored in the 75th minute, with an assist from David Martínez, to make it 3-0. Eduard Atuesta’s header goal came in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time. Bouanga had the assist.

Hugo Lloris had one save for LAFC, which entered having lost to Real Salt Lake 3-0, Sporting Kansas City 2-0 and Minnesota United 2-0. It was the club’s first clean sheet since since a 4-0 win over Moca FC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Hany Mukhtar, the 2022 Golden Boot winner, had his right-footed shot blocked in the 72nd minute for Nashville (1-1-3), which lost for the first time this season after beating Charlotte 2-1 last time out.

Joe Willis was shown a red card in the 62nd minute and Elliot Joseph Panicco finished in goal for Nashville. The pair combined for three saves.

LAFC hosts the Colorado Rapids on Saturday. Nashville returns home to face the reigning MLS champion-Columbus Crew on Saturday.

