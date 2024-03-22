Lightning look to keep win streak alive, visit the Kings

Tampa Bay Lightning (38-25-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (36-22-11, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning look to keep a five-game win streak alive when they play the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles has a 36-22-11 record overall and a 16-11-7 record in home games. The Kings have gone 30-3-6 when scoring at least three goals.

Tampa Bay has gone 17-16-2 on the road and 38-25-6 overall. The Lightning rank fifth in the league with 241 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Lightning won the previous matchup 3-2 in overtime. Brayden Point scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Moore has 25 goals and 23 assists for the Kings. Phillip Danault has scored six goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

Victor Hedman has 12 goals and 56 assists for the Lightning. Point has 11 goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Alex Turcotte: day to day (upper body), Carl Grundstrom: out (lower body).

Lightning: Mikhail Sergachev: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press