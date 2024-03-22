Sharks play the Blackhawks on losing streak

Chicago Blackhawks (19-46-5, eighth in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (16-46-7, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks aim to break their six-game skid when they play the Chicago Blackhawks.

San Jose is 16-46-7 overall and 10-20-3 at home. The Sharks have allowed 275 goals while scoring 150 for a -125 scoring differential.

Chicago has a 5-28-1 record in road games and a 19-46-5 record overall. The Blackhawks have a 4-18-1 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Blackhawks won the last matchup 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Eklund has 11 goals and 20 assists for the Sharks. Fabian Zetterlund has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Nick Foligno has scored 16 goals with 18 assists for the Blackhawks. Philipp Kurashev has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-8-1, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, three penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.6 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Ty Emberson: out (undisclosed), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Vitek Vanecek: out for season (lower body), Logan Couture: out for season (groin), Mike Hoffman: day to day (upper body).

Blackhawks: Taylor Hall: out for season (knee), Connor Murphy: out (lower body), Colin Blackwell: day to day (undisclosed), Reese Johnson: out (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press