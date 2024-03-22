Sporting Kansas City hosts the LA Galaxy in Western Conference action

LA Galaxy (1-0-3) vs. Sporting Kansas City (1-0-3)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Sporting Kansas City -112, Los Angeles +257, Draw +288; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy take on Sporting Kansas City in Western Conference play.

Sporting KC put together a 12-14-8 record overall in the 2023 season while finishing 11-6-2 in home games. Sporting KC scored 48 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 51.

The Galaxy went 8-14-12 overall and 2-9-6 on the road in the 2023 season. The Galaxy scored 51 goals last season, averaging 1.5 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Alenis Vargas (injured), Logan Ndenbe (injured), Khiry Shelton (injured), Remi Walter (injured).

Galaxy: Jalen Neal (injured), Gabriel Pec (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press