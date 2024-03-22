San Jose Earthquakes look for first win of the season, host the Seattle Sounders

Seattle Sounders FC (0-1-2) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (0-4-0)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: San Jose +160, Seattle +168, Draw +226; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes seek their first victory of the season when they host the Seattle Sounders.

The Earthquakes compiled a 10-10-14 record overall during the 2023 season while finishing 8-2-7 in home games. The Earthquakes scored 39 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 43.

The Sounders finished 14-9-11 overall and 7-6-5 on the road in the 2023 season. The Sounders scored 41 goals a season ago, averaging 1.2 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Niko Tsakiris (injured), JT Marcinkowski (injured), Carlos Akapo (injured).

Sounders: Reed Baker-Whiting (injured), Braudilio Rodrigues (injured), Pedro De La Vega (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured), Joao Paulo (injured), Stefan Frei (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press