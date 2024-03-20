Sharks host the Lightning on losing streak

Tampa Bay Lightning (37-25-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (16-45-7, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks look to break their five-game skid when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning.

San Jose has a 16-45-7 record overall and a 10-19-3 record on its home ice. The Sharks have gone 9-24-4 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Tampa Bay has a 37-25-6 record overall and a 16-16-2 record on the road. The Lightning are 18-7-2 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Lightning won 6-0 in the last meeting. Brayden Point led the Lightning with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Eklund has 10 goals and 20 assists for the Sharks. Filip Zadina has four goals over the last 10 games.

Nikita Kucherov has scored 41 goals with 77 assists for the Lightning. Victor Hedman has three goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 1-7-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game.

Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.2 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Ty Emberson: out (undisclosed), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Vitek Vanecek: out for season (lower body), Logan Couture: out for season (groin), Mike Hoffman: day to day (upper body), Mackenzie Blackwood: out (groin).

Lightning: Mikhail Sergachev: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press