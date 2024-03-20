Ducks take losing streak into home matchup against the Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks (19-45-5, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (23-43-3, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks take on the Chicago Blackhawks as losers of seven straight games.

Anaheim is 10-24-1 at home and 23-43-3 overall. The Ducks have committed 379 total penalties (5.5 per game) to lead the league.

Chicago is 19-45-5 overall and 5-27-1 in road games. The Blackhawks have a -96 scoring differential, with 151 total goals scored and 247 conceded.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Blackhawks won the previous matchup 7-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Vatrano has 29 goals and 21 assists for the Ducks. Alex Killorn has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Nick Foligno has 16 goals and 18 assists for the Blackhawks. Philipp Kurashev has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-8-0, averaging 1.4 goals, 2.4 assists, 5.3 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (upper body), Radko Gudas: day to day (upper-body), Trevor Zegras: out (ankle).

Blackhawks: Taylor Hall: out for season (knee), Connor Murphy: out (lower body), Reese Johnson: out (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press