Sharks enter matchup with the Predators on losing streak

San Jose Sharks (16-44-7, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (39-25-4, fourth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks are looking to end their four-game losing streak with a win over the Nashville Predators.

Nashville is 18-15-1 at home and 39-25-4 overall. The Predators have a 20-9-0 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

San Jose is 6-25-4 on the road and 16-44-7 overall. The Sharks have a -116 scoring differential, with 147 total goals scored and 263 allowed.

The teams square off Tuesday for the third time this season. The Predators won the last meeting 4-2. Roman Josi scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gustav Nyquist has scored 18 goals with 41 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has eight goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

William Eklund has scored 10 goals with 20 assists for the Sharks. Filip Zadina has four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 8-0-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Sharks: 1-7-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Spencer Stastney: out (upper-body), Dante Fabbro: out (upper-body).

Sharks: Jan Rutta: day to day (lower-body), Ty Emberson: out (undisclosed), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Vitek Vanecek: out for season (lower body), Logan Couture: out for season (groin), Mike Hoffman: day to day (upper body), Mackenzie Blackwood: out (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press