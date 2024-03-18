Blackhawks visit the Kings in Western Conference action

Chicago Blackhawks (19-44-5, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (34-22-11, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings take on the Chicago Blackhawks in Western Conference play.

Los Angeles has a 14-11-7 record at home and a 34-22-11 record overall. The Kings have a 28-3-6 record in games they score at least three goals.

Chicago has gone 5-26-1 on the road and 19-44-5 overall. The Blackhawks have a 16-6-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Kings won the last meeting 5-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has 22 goals and 36 assists for the Kings. Phillip Danault has scored five goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

Connor Bedard has 21 goals and 32 assists for the Blackhawks. Philipp Kurashev has scored five goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Blackhawks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Carl Grundstrom: out (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body).

Blackhawks: Taylor Hall: out for season (knee), Connor Murphy: out (lower body), Reese Johnson: out (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press