Oshoala scores Bay FC’s first goal in 1-0 season-opening win over Angel City

Asisat Oshoala scored the first goal in Bay FC history as the National Women’s Soccer League expansion team opened the season with a 1-0 win over Angel City on Sunday.

In the 17th minute, Bay FC’s Tess Boade picked off a pass up the field and found Oshoala in the box. Oshoala scored into the upper right corner with her first touch.

“My career has always been about making history, and I am very happy to be a part of the history at this club,” Oshoala said of the goal.

Bay FC acquired Oshoala from Barcelona in the offseason. The Nigerian forward has been named African Player of the Year six times and was the first African nominated for the Ballon d’Or in 2022. She is also the first Nigerian to score in three Women’s World Cups.

Angel City responded well in front of a sellout home crowd at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, but was continuously spoiled by Bay FC goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx, who made eight saves to earn the shutout in her NWSL debut.

The one shot that got passed Proulx was cleared off the line by defender Caprice Dydasco in the 91st minute.

Bay FC, co-founded by former national team players Brandi Chastain, Aly Wagner, Danielle Slaton and Leslie Osborne, was named the NWSL’s 14th team last year. The Utah Royals also joined the league this season.

In the earlier game on Sunday, Bethany Balcer’s goal in the third minute was all the Seattle Reign needed for a 1-0 win at home against the Washington Spirit.

The Reign earned the penalty on the first play of the match, as Balcer flicked the long ball from kickoff behind her, finding a streaking Jordyn Huitema who was brought down in the box. Balcer got Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury to dive right and calmly slotted her penalty kick into the left corner, giving Seattle the lead.

A Spirit equalizer in the 69th minute was called back after a video review, as Reign goalkeeper Claudia Dickey was fouled on the corner kick.

Toward the end of the match, the Spirit were down to 10 players, as a video review found that Kingsbury collected a ball just outside her box and was shown a red card.

By SUSIE RANTZ

Associated Press