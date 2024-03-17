Blues play the Ducks on 3-game winning streak

Anaheim Ducks (23-41-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (35-29-3, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blues -209, Ducks +173; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues will try to keep a three-game win streak going when they host the Anaheim Ducks.

St. Louis has a 20-11-1 record at home and a 35-29-3 record overall. The Blues are 27-3-1 in games they score three or more goals.

Anaheim has a 13-18-2 record in road games and a 23-41-3 record overall. The Ducks have committed 368 total penalties (5.5 per game) to lead the league.

The matchup Sunday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Blues won 3-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou has 21 goals and 29 assists for the Blues. Brandon Saad has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Frank Vatrano has 29 goals and 21 assists for the Ducks. Alex Killorn has scored five goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 5.4 penalties and 14.1 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (upper body), Leo Carlsson: day to day (concussion), Radko Gudas: day to day (upper-body), Max Jones: day to day (illness), Trevor Zegras: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press