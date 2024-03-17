Sharks take losing streak into matchup with the Blackhawks

San Jose Sharks (16-43-7, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (18-44-5, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blackhawks -160, Sharks +136; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks look to break their three-game losing streak with a victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago is 13-18-4 at home and 18-44-5 overall. The Blackhawks have a 5-17-1 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

San Jose has gone 6-24-4 on the road and 16-43-7 overall. The Sharks have given up 258 goals while scoring 145 for a -113 scoring differential.

The matchup Sunday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Blackhawks won 2-1 in a shootout in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Bedard has 20 goals and 31 assists for the Blackhawks. Philipp Kurashev has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Fabian Zetterlund has 18 goals and 14 assists for the Sharks. Filip Zadina has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Sharks: 1-7-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Taylor Hall: out for season (knee), Connor Murphy: out (lower body), Reese Johnson: out (concussion).

Sharks: Jan Rutta: day to day (lower-body), Ty Emberson: out (undisclosed), Matt Benning: out for season (lower body), Vitek Vanecek: out for season (lower body), Logan Couture: out for season (groin), Mike Hoffman: day to day (upper body), Mackenzie Blackwood: out (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press