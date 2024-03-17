Minnesota United end seven-game winless streak against LAFC, win 2-0 behind Eric Ramsay’s debut

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Robin Lod and Bongokuhle Hlongwane each scored a goal, and Minnesota United ended a seven-game winless streak against LAFC with a 2-0 victory on Saturday night in coach Eric Ramsay’s debut for the Loons.

Ramsay was named Minnesota’s head coach on Feb. 26. He joined the club after being the top assistant for Manchester United of the English Premier League.

Lod scored his right-footed shot to the top right corner of the net following a set piece in the 16th minute for Minnesota (3-0-1). Hlongwane fired his shot from just inside the center of the 18-yard box to the middle of the net in the 88th.

LAFC (1-2-1) has been shutout in three straight games. Dénis Bouanga, the reigning Golden Boot winner, is still chasing his first goal of the season. Bouanga’s shot from close range missed to the left in the 54th minute and his shot in the 65th was blocked. He also missed a shot early in the first half.

Dayne St. Claire saved two shots for Minnesota United. Hugo Lloris stopped one shot for LAFC.

